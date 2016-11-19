A man receives a Rs. 2,000 note after swiping hisdebit/credit card at a petrol station at the Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Even as people are continuing to throng banks and ATMs for cash withdrawals, some petrol stations here have come forward to ease cash crunch.

A few Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) petrol stations have volunteered to dispense cash up to Rs. 2,000 to a person coming to their stations and swiping his or her debit or credit card in the point-of-sale (POS) machines for the amount.

More stations, also of those belonging to other oil companies, are expected to introduce this facility. A HPCL outlet at Hebbal on Friday introduced the cash dispensing facility on Friday.

Manjunath, senior sales manager, HPCL, Mysuru, told The Hindu that such a measure has been taken to ease cash scarcity and long queues in banks.

“If we get sufficient cash from the banks under a special provision, we can dispense more cash to more number of people,” he said.