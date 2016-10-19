The Federation of Mysore Petroleum Traders, in response to a call from the Confederation of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) and Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Dealers (AKFPT), will be holding an agitation on Wednesday and also on other dates in support of fulfilment of their long-pending demands from oil marketing companies.

On October 19 and 26, all retail outlets here will stop sales for 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. and the outlet will be blacked out switching off the lights as a mark of protest, a release from the federation has stated.

All outlets will stop purchase of petroleum products on November 3 and 4, and the outlets will operate in single shift with the outlets remaining open from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Fuel stations will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays besides every Sunday.

Also, the retail outlets will remain closed on all public holidays, the release has added.

The demands of the traders include implementation of the Apoorva Chandra Committee Report of 2010; enhancing dealer margin; improvement in transport rates and implementation of scientific ethanol blending with MS. Federation president Shashikala Nagaraj urged the public to cooperate with the traders as they had been seeking fulfilment of these demands with the oil marketing companies since 2010 and it has become financially unviable for them to operate outlets with the present margin.