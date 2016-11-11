Long queues could be seen at banks and post offices in Hassan on Thursday. Many people had gathered in front of the banks even before the staff could open the doors to exchange and deposit currency notes in the denomination of 500 and 1,000.

A majority of people in the queues were senior citizens who had come to exchange a few 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. The bank officials distributed exchange claim forms, that need to be filled up and submitted to claim an exchange of up to Rs. 4,000. The customers were asked to carry valid identity cards and enter the details of the identity proof in the claim form.

“I was left with only four 500 rupee notes. As I had no other notes, I rushed to the bank well before office-timings,” said Mangalamma, a housewife.

She was waiting in a queue in front of a branch of SBM in Hassan.

The banks allowed withdrawals up to Rs. 10,000 on the day, while there was no restriction on the amount of cash being deposited in the accounts.