People should not hesitate to receive treatment for psychological disorders, said Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) psychological department head Mahesh Desai.

Inaugurating a mental health camp organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Chitta Sanjeevini Charitable Trust at Hebballi village near here, Dr. Desai said that it was a matter of serious concern that nearly 50 per cent of the people suffering from psychological disorders were not receiving treatment for various reasons, including lack of information.

If psychological disorders were not treated in time, they may lead to family issues, differences between couples and others. Rudeness, memory problem, fits and other such behaviour among children too were symptoms of psychological disorder and they need to be treated at the nascent stage, he added.

Against addiction

SVYM North Karnataka programme coordinator Jayanth K.S. said that during the next phase, SVYM would launch a campaign against addiction throughout the State. He appealed to women to join hands in this campaign.

KIMS doctors Vishwanath, Raghavendra Patil, Preeti, Priyanka and counsellor Jayashri conducted the camp. As many as 25 patients were treated and provided medicine.