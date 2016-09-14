Meenakshi M. Bannanje, president of Udupi City Municipal Council, flagged off the publicity vehicle of Information Department which will disseminate information about the schemes of the State government in rural areas of the district, here on Tuesday.

The vehicle is equipped with a huge LED screen and gives information of various developmental works and schemes of the State government. It will visit five villages daily in different parts of the district in the next 10 days to provide this information.

Speaking after flagging of the vehicle, Ms. Bannanje said that the State government had drawn up various welfare measures and schemes for the poor and weaker sections of society. It was essential that the people knew about these schemes so that they could take advantage of them, she said. Vijay Manchi, municipal councillor, was present.

