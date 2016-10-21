Usha, wife of deceased Head Constable Nemiraj, laying a wreath during the police commemoration day held at the District Armed Reserve grounds in Mangaluru on Friday.

Policemen sacrifice not only their lives but also their family life for guarding the society against threats, and people should be aware of this, Mangaluru Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has said.

Speaking on the Police Commemoration day at the District Armed Reserve campus here on Friday, Mr. Sekhar said the sacrifices made by policemen do not come to light. Being the first line of defence against internal threats, there are a lot of casualties in the police force.

“We work continuously for 15 hours, we cannot spend time with our children. People should know the sacrifices we make to maintain peace and order,” Mr. Sekhar said.

In the last six years, Mr. Sekhar said, the police was being seen in a negative way. “Whenever there is an allegation against policemen, we are unfortunately in a state where we have to prove we are innocent.” He said this will change when the credibility of police improves and the sacrifices of the personnel are brought to light.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Bilagi, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha and Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase also spoke.

Concern over police suicides

Our Bidar Special Correspondent reports:

Hanchate Sanjiv Kumar, principal district and sessions judge, has expressed serious concern over the suicides of police personnel.

Speaking at the police martyrdom day at the district police parade grounds, he said society had to introspect on the plight of policemen and officers who work round-the-clock for low salaries. “We should think about the problems that are leading them to suicide. Is it work pressure, individuals suffering from stress or is there any other specific issue? We have to think of the solutions too,” he said.

He preferred professional counselling for the stressed employees. The department can arrange for counselling and other similar facilities for the force. It was the responsibility of civil society members and general public to extend moral support for the families of slain policemen. We should let them know that we are with them in trying times, he said.

SP Prakash Nikam read out the names of 473 police personnel who died in service across the country. Eminent citizens and heads of associations placed wreaths at the police memorial in the ground. Additional SP Hari Babu, Deputy SPs S.S. Almelkar, Chandrakanth Pujari, and Amasiddha Gondhali and others were present.