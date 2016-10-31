Cracker shops in the district sports complex premises in Hassan have been witnessing brisk business.

The shops are abuzz with children and their parents looking for crackers of their choice.

“Over the years, the number of customers has not come down. However, there is a decline in the amount of crackers purchased per customer,” said Prasanna Kumar, who has selling crackers for years.

This year, merchants had difficulty in procuring crackers from Tamil Nadu due to protests over Cauvery water at the borders.

People are also opting for crackers that cause less noise, say sellers.

“There has been an increase in demand for crackers that make less noise but are a visual treat. People are losing interest in the crackers – sparklers, flower pot - that cause noise pollution,” said Lokesh, another seller.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has also appealed to the public to avoid crackers that make a high-decibel sound.

People with children at home prefer sparklers over other products.

“Deepavali is a festival of lights, not noise. We have to stop bursting crackers in the interest of nature we live in. But, children want to enjoy when they see others bursting crackers. I bought only two packs of sparklers and my children are happy with that,” said Prakash, who had brought her two daughters to purchase crackers.