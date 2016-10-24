Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt speaking at the valedictory of Kanaka Nade cleanliness campaign at Rajangana in Udupi on Sunday.- PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said on Sunday that while he supported the demand made by the organisers of the Chalo Udupi programme that people should have the right to food of their choice, it would be better if people shunned both beef and alcohol. He was speaking at the valedictory function of Kanaka Nade at Rajangana, here.

Earlier, over 250 activists of Yuva Brigade conducted a cleanliness campaign under Kanaka Nade in the private properties of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple. They also whitewashed the compound walls of Rajangana parking space.

The Pejawar seer said that food choice minus beef should become the right of the people. He had been supporting the demand for providing land for Dalits for decades.

The seer said that unsubstantiated and baseless allegations were deliberately made against the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and Hindu religion during the Chalo Udupi programme organised by the Dalit Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti in Udupi on October 9.

He lauded the youth for participating voluntarily in cleanliness drive. This was a creative work reflecting devotion and equality in their true sense. He also lauded the two resolutions of the Yuva Brigade to promote cottage industries to provide employment to Dalit women and to hold de-addiction camps to wean those Dalit youth who were addicted to alcoholism.

Chakravarti Sulibele, mentor of Yuva Brigade, said that some forces were deliberately spreading canards about Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple. The Yuva Brigade had taken up several development programmes, including cleaning of wells. People of all castes had participated in the Kanaka Nade cleanliness campaign, he said.

Speaking to presspersons, the Pejawar seer said that he was sad that the district administration had not allowed the cleanliness drive on the Car Street where the car festival (rathotsava) is held. “But we will obey all rules,” he said. Mr. Sulibele said that the Kanaka Nade was not being held in response to the Chalo Udupi campaign against cow vigilantism organised by the Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti in Udupi on October 9. It was not an anti-Dalit programme, he said.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, Rajashekharananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt, Gurupur, Abhinava Hala Swami from Halaswami Samsthan, Ballari, Purnanda Bharati Swami of Matang Maharshi Ashram, Ballari, were present.