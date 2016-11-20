Two people died in two separate accidents in Hassan town on Saturday. A pedestrian died on the spot after she was hit by an unknown truck on B.M. Road in Hassan town. The police gave the name of the deceased as Thimmamma (80), a resident of Srirama Nagar. She was on the way to Guhekallamma Temple near Tanneeru Halla when she came under the wheels of the truck.

Nobody noticed registration number of the vehicle. Hassan Traffic police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Thimmamma’s son Venkategowda.

In another incident, a motorist died after he was hit by a private bus near Reliance Petrol Bunk on B.M. Road near the town around 6.15 p.m. on the day. Manju (30), a resident of Koushika village in Hassan taluk, died after the two-wheeler he was riding on was hit by a private bus from the opposite direction. He was riding the vehicle with his friend Darshan, when he met with the accident. He suffered serious injuries and died on the way to a hospital. Manju’s father Krishna has filed a complaint.