The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to scrap the payment gateway charges being levied on online purchase of tickets, from Thursday.

The corporation, ever since the introduction of Any Where Any Time Advance Reservation (AWATAR) system, had been collecting 2.5 per cent of the ticket value towards payment gateway charges.

KSRTC general manager (Operations) K.S. Vishwanath told The Hindu that the move was aimed at attracting more passengers towards the online booking system. He said such charges were not being collected by private operators for online ticket booking.

To be in sync with the market, the KSRTC too has decided to scrap the charges, Mr. Vishwanath said. On an average, 25,000 tickets are booked online during the peak season, he added.

Passengers may call the 24-hour call centre 080-49596666 or 776099034/35 (between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.) for queries on online booking, a release from the KSRTC said.