Citizens of Belagavi can now pay their property taxes/water bills and arrears using demonetised currencies of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations till November 14, said Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board Executive Engineer Prasanna Murthy.

He said challans had been made available at all the five offices of Circle Revenue Offices in the city.

The citizens need to collect these challens and make payments of their bills at all the ‘Belgaum One’ centres. Those having accounts in Corporation bank could pay through the allaboutbelgaum.com, he said.