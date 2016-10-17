Sridhar, a patient undergoing treatment for Organophosphate (OP) poisoning at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) hospital here, allegedly jumped from the second floor of the building and died on Saturday night. Reason for this move is unknown.

According to hospital sources, Sridhar, from Sridhargadda village in Ballari taluk, who was also a chronic alcoholic, was admitted for OP poisoning on October 13 and was undergoing treatment. On Saturday afternoon, Sridhar, admitted in the general ward for men, allegedly jumped out of the window in the female ward.

Immediately, he was brought to the casualty by his relatives with bleeding injuries on the head and legs fracture.

During treatment, he developed respiratory problem and was put on ventilator support. He died at night, Dr. D. Srinivasulu, Hospital Superintendent, told The Hindu . However, his relatives have accused the hospital staff of negligence in providing immediate treatment to Sridhar after the fall.

“No senior doctor attended till 7 p.m. and nobody gave us information about his condition after being shifted to RICU,” Mallappa, a relative said.

According to Mallappa, Sridhar had gone to the field on October 13 to apply chemical fertilizers to the crops. While mixing the fertilizers he developed uneasiness and collapsed and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Krishnaswamy, Director VIMS, told The Hindu that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked for a detailed report.

