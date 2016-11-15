‘It requires 200 acres of land’

Patanjali Yoga Peetha is considering setting up a food park in the State and the location is likely to be in Bidar district, a senior functionary of the manufacturing giant said here on Monday.

Bhanwarlal Arya, Karnataka in-charge, told presspersons that if the plans to set up a food park in the State materialise, the park may come up in Bidar district.

“It would require 200 acres of land and other amenities. We will request the Union government for requisite permissions and the State government for land and other facilities,” he said. “We have food parks in several States that are benefiting farmers by giving them remunerative prices. Farmers in Bidar could have similar benefits too,” he said.

A Yoga trainers training session will be organised at the Akka Mahadevi College in Bidar from November 17. Those interested in training others in their free time can join. Two sessions of two hours each will be held from 5.30 in the morning and evening daily. Later, such sessions will be organised in each ward of Bidar city, he said.

MP Bhagwant Khuba, Bidar Zilla Patanjali Yog Samiti president Ganapatrao Khuba, trainer Dhondiram Chandiwale and others were present.