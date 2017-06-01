Parvathamma, the gritty woman who wrote the saga of Rajkumar’s success

more-in

The prime place Parvathamma Rajkumar occupied in the world of Kannada cinema may owe much to her second name. But being the wife of the biggest icon of the industry also overshadowed her own strong personality in many ways.

She was the only woman producer-distributor of Kannada films and anyone who saw the family from close knew that she was the pivot of the “first family” of the industry. In fact, she did not flinch to take tough decisions, not always popular, in the interests of the family.

Doddahulluru Rukkoji, film historian and author of a two-volume book on Rajkumar’s life, describes Parvathamma as the first successful woman film entrepreneur in Karnataka who played a big role in “what is easily the most sensational success story in the history of Kannada cinema”.

“She was really the centre of the story of Rajkumar. The entire family depended on her and she could go to any length to protect its interests. She managed Rajkumar’s image amazingly well,” he said.

Parvathamma was a naive 13 year old from Saligrama village in Mysuru district when she married the actor, but she grew to become a formidable force in the industry. She once told this correspondent that she wanted to continue her studies and become a doctor but her family would hear none of it. Though Rajkumar entered Kannada cinema through Bedara Kannappa, it was a hand-to-mouth existence for many years and the couple had to support the extended family of over 30 members.

Fiercely protective

Parvathamma had a reputation of being fiercely protective of Rajkumar and the rest of the family, and the story goes that she decided to step in when she felt that his image was being exploited by others.

“In fact, she had not ventured out of her house till Rajkumar crossed the 100-film mark. When she felt that Rajkumar was gullible and people were taking advantage of that, she jumped into action,” said an industry insider.

She launched Chandrika Movies in Hubballi and distributed Trimurthi in 1975 and later launched Vajreshwari Combines in 1980. Its maiden production was Shankar Guru, which was an unparalleled hit. Their 83rd production was Run Antony starring Vinay Rajkumar, her grandson. Today Vajreshwari Combines is involved in production, post-production, distribution, and every other aspect of film-making. Its sister concern Poornima Productions is also engaged in similar operations.

“Her managerial skills were proverbial as she managed production, distribution and exhibition business as efficiently as she ran her household. Vajreshwari Combines knew none of the chaos which generally reigns in film production companies,” said Mr. Rukkoji.

Besides those of Rajkumar’s, Parvathamma produced successful films featuring her sons Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and grandson Vinay Rajkumar. She was instrumental in launching careers of actors such as Sudharani, Malashri, Prema, Rakshita, and Ramya.

Parvathamma was honoured with various awards by the Karnataka government, including State film awards and Kannada Rajyotsava Award. Bangalore University conferred an honorary doctorate on her, considering her contribution to Kannada cinema.

“Producing 83 films with complete involvement, besides financing and distributing them — all this by a woman from a rural background might be a record of sorts in the Indian film industry,” said Baragur Ramachandrappa, writer and director who headed the committee that revised Kannada Chalanachitra Ithihasa compendium.

What they had to say:

M.H. Ambareesh, actor and former Minister: Coming from the most backward rural area and building an empire in the Kannada film industry is not an ordinary achievement.

***

Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister: Apart from introducing talented artistes and technicians to Kannada cinema, Parvathamma expanded its market as a producer and distributor.

***

B. Saroja Devi, veteran actor: Parvathamma was the strength behind Rajkumar’s success as a cultural icon.

***

Bhargava, film-maker: Parvathamma played a pivotal role in selection of stories for Rajkumar’s film. She used to read a lot of Kannada novels and chose those which suited Rajkumar’s stature.

***

Srinivasa Murthy, veteran actor: Parvathamma was the mother not only to her sons and daughters, but also to the Kannada film industry in many ways.