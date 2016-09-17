“When tribals have fever, they pluck a handful of Mimosa Pudica, the herb popularly known as the Touch-Me-Not, boil it for 15 minutes in water, and drink it. Your fever will come down in 15 minutes against the 30 minutes it takes after consuming a paracetamol.”

This was an example cited by R. Balasubramaniam, founder and president of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), to emphasise the importance of local and indigenous knowledge at a press conference convened after the conclusion of a week-long workshop on ‘Healthy Food, Healing Plants’, at the Vivekananda Institute of Leadership Development on Friday.

Also, when it was found that milk and curds were not part of the food culture of tribals, efforts were made by volunteers to make them consume milk and curds so that their bodies got calcium. But, they did not find it palatable and rejected it. “We later realised that they were receiving calcium from ragi, which is a rich source of the mineral,” he said.

Barely three or four persons out of every 1,000 tribals visiting SVYM’s tribal hospital in Kenchanahalli in H.D. Kote are diagnosed with diabetes or blood pressure. “Whenever a tribal is diagnosed with these diseases, the doctors cross-check the results because these lifestyle diseases are a rarity,” he said. In contrast, 30 to 40 non-tribals out of every 1,000 treated at the hospital are diagnosed with these diseases, he said.

Attributing the good health of tribals to their food habits, Dr. Balasubramaniam said their centuries-old food habits were in the danger of being lost. There was not only a need for growing and promoting healthy food and medicinal plants, but also build and foster partnerships across the globe, he said.

The Vivekananda Institute of Indian Studies, an initiative of SVYM, and The Engaged Cornell Initiative of Cornell University, USA, jointly hosted the the workshop, which had diverse participation from various community partners including representatives from Malawi, Tanzania and Dominican Republic, besides India. The participants representing 13 different organisations from five countries discussed ways they could cultivate and promote plants as healthy food and medicine.