Silver wrist bangle kept as prize for the winners in the wrestling competition held in Surpur on Sunday

wrestling competition held in Surpur as part of Sri Venugopal Swamy temple fair on Sunday.

Wrestlers from both Karnataka and Maharashtra took part in the event held on Sunday

Dawalsab Chowdhary of Ganwar village in Kalaburagi district’s Jewargi taluk and Ravindra of Vijayapura district’s Muddebihal taluk have won the wrestling competition held in Surpur town in Yadgir district.

The competition was held as part of a week-long annual fair of Sri Venugopal Swamy temple.

Several wrestlers from across the State and Maharashtra participated in the competition held on Sunday. The final round of the competition went on into the evening.

Both winners, who won the final match, were felicitated with a cash prize of Rs. 2,000 and silver wrist bangles weighing 50 gm by Yuvaraja Raja Krishnappa Naik of the Surpur royal family.

After distributing the rewards, Raja Krishnappa Naik, said that people should encourage wrestling and other competitions to ensure that the concept of muscle power games carries forward in to the next generation.

“It was my dream to win the wrestling competition, and now it has come true,” one winner said. Ranastamba, also called Devarakamda (which implies the tallest wooden pole in the ground), was climbed by youngsters on the second day of the festivities.