Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar has said that Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar has responded positively to his request to settle the Mahadayi river water dispute amicably.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a function here on Sunday, Mr. Shettar said that he, along with Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, met Mr. Parsekar during the BJP national council meeting in Kerala recently.

“During the meeting, Mr. Parsekar responded to our request positively,” Mr. Shettar said.

— Staff Correspondent