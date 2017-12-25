‘Parrikar should have written to tribunal’

more-in

If the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is really honest about finding a solution to the Mahadayi dispute, he should have filed an affidavit before the Mahdayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) instead of writing to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons before leaving for Laxmeshwar in Gadag district, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the tribunal had suggested mediation among the riparian States.

“To achieve that, the three Chief Ministers should sit together and discuss. Can Mr. Yeddyurappa come there for discussion?,” he asked.

“Suppose, they don’t want to discuss, In 2002, the Union government had consented to the use of 7.56 tmcft water for drinking purpose and our claim is the same. Instead of writing to Mr. Yeddyurappa, Mr. Parrikar should have filed an affidavit before the tribunal consenting to the same,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

On the contention of Mr. Yeddyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar that Mr. Parrikar’s letter should be placed before the tribunal, Mr. Siddaramaiah said while he had practised law, Mr. Yeddyurappa didn’t know much about law. Although an advocate, Mr. Shettar had never practised law, he added.