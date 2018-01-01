Parishat office-bearer ends life

more-in

Mahantesh Salimath (47), district secretary of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself inside Santosh Lodge located opposite Central Bus Stand here on Sunday.

The body was found at around 11.30 a.m., after he failed to respond to any calls by the lodge staff, sources said.

It is not known why he resorted to the extreme act as investigation is still under way. However, a family dispute is believed to have led him to commit such an act.

The Gandhi Chowk Police, who have registered a case, are still verifying when and why he committed suicide.

The sources, however, said that he went missing two days ago and his phone was switched off. The police said that only the autopsy report would throw light on when he committed suicide.

Having associated with the parishat for nearly 10 years, he was an active member participating in several pro-Kannada events.

Mallikarjun Yendigeri, parishat’s district unit president, has expressed shock over the death of his colleague and friend.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that he has lost a good friend and also an activist who worked for Kannada.

“The news has come as a shock to all of us,” he said.