Members of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) have sought a five year term in office for State and district-level office bearers of the Parishat.

At the 100th general body meeting of KSP at the Rang Mandir here , members said extending the term from three to five years would save a lot of energy and money, ensure stability and help committees plan long-term projects for the development of Kannada.

Manu Baligar, KSP central committee chairman, said he would forward the proposal to the KSP executive committee for ratification.

Vijay Kumar Sonare, Dalit leader, sought representation to members from deprived classes in the executive committee. Quadri Inamdar, KSP Vijayapura secretary, sought representation for minorities.

S.M. Janawadkar, Pali writer, urged KSP to include justice for Godavari basin farmers in the list of demands to be presented before the government and initiate a State-level agitation for the cause.

Numan Khan, said KSP should ensure that all government departments use Kannada, increase computerisation, and use a uniform coding system and fonts for easy transfer of files between departments.

Virupaksh Gadagi, urged KSP to remain active on Facebook and Twitter.

Several members asked KSP to adopt a resolution to support Cauvery basin farmers.