A group of poets being honoured at the release of ‘Kamana Billu’, a collection of poems, at a function in Mandya on Friday.

B.M. Appajappa, organising coordinator, Karnataka State Government Employees Association, has urged the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to open libraries at schools in rural areas to help students. He was speaking after releasing Kamana Billu – a collection of poems penned by various poets, at a function at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

Students from rural areas in the State lack sufficient books and internet facilities that could help improve their knowledge and face competitive examinations. Therefore, the parishat should launch a programme to set up libraries in schools in rural areas, Mr. Appajappa suggested.

He also asked the parishat to publish literary works of young writers, who are facing financial crunches, so as to encourage them to write more.

Several young poets were felicitated on the occasion. Kasturi Sirigannada Vedike, which organised the function, president Potera Mahadeva, Kadamba Jangama Mutt seer Renuka Shivacharya Swami, Balehonnur Mutt seer Gangadhara Shivacharya Swami and others were present.