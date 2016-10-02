The parents of the minor girl, who had been forced into prostitution and allegedly raped by four people, have refused to take her home, saying that the family has suffered severe humiliation over the incident.

They took her to the women’s care centre in Belur after they learnt that she was pregnant. The staff at the centre informed the Child Welfare Committee and the police.

According to sources, the accused, who had raped the girl, allegedly videographed the crime and circulated copies of the video among a few people, including her parents.

An official told The Hindu, “The parents were shocked when they learned about the videos being circulated. They left her at the centre and said they do not want to take her back, fearing more humiliation. They are in shock. They need counselling”.

The 17-year-old girl, who was travelling to college in Chikkamagaluru daily from her village, was forced into prostitution by two women a few months ago. She was taken to different places and raped. The girl has named two women and four youngsters in her statement to the police. The Arehalli police in Belur taluk, who registered the complaint, have taken Kamala and Mamatha, both residents of Belur, into custody.

Abortion

The girl is now four-months pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee has consulted with doctors regarding medical termination of the pregnancy. The process of consultation is on, according to an official.