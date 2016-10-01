Parents of the minor girl, who was forced into prostitution and allegedly raped by four people, have refused to take her back home, citing humiliation to the family over the incident. In fact, the parents took her to the women’s care centre in Belur after they learnt that she had become pregnant. The staff at the care centre informed the Child Welfare Committee and the police, who registered the case.

According to the sources, the people who raped her allegedly video-graphed their act and circulated among a few people, including her parents. An official told The Hindu, “The parents were shocked after they got to know about the video. They left her in the child care centre and went back. They said they do not want to take her back, fearing humiliation. Yes, they are in shock and need counselling.”

The 17-year-old minor girl, who was travelling to Chikkamagaluru every day from her village, was forced into prostitution by two women a few months ago. She was taken to different places and raped. The girl has named two women and four youths in her statement to the police. Arehalli Police in Belur taluk, who registered the complaint, have arrested Kamala and Mamatha, both residents of Belur.

Abortion

The girl is now four-month pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee has consulted the doctors for medical termination of the pregnancy. The process of consultation is on, according to an official.