: Home Minister G. Parameshwara has warned stern action against those who try to disturb peace and amity during Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

This warning comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit announced Statewide protests on November 8 to oppose Tipu Jayanti programme.

“Differences of opinion and protests are common in a democratic set-up. But the State government will go ahead with its plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan on November 10. The law will take its own course against any individual or organisation involved in attempts to disturb peace during the celebration,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

On BJP plan

When asked about the BJP State unit’s plan to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to request a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India for their alleged links with those arrested on the charge of murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rudresh, Mr. Parameshwara said the State government would contemplate on imposing a ban on any organisation only if its involvement in unlawful activities was proved.