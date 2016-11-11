A two-day para volleyball tournament between India and Sri Lanka will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here on Saturday and Sunday.

H. Chandrashekar, president of the Paralympic Volleyball Federation of India, which is organising the second Para-standing Volleyball India-Sri Lanka Peace Tournament, said the 13-member Indian team has arrived in Mysuru and is training for the contest. The Sri Lankan team was scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA M.K. Somashekar and Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep will participate in the inaugural programme on Saturday. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday. N. Ramesh, who is coaching the Indian team led by Nishant, said paralympic volleyball players needs special attention during training as each individual will have a different disability and the training should be tailored on the basis of their individual capabilities. However, he said the team looks to be in good shape and expressed confidence in the players performing well in the tournament.

Mr. Chandrashekar said the federation will conduct the 6th Senior Sitting Para-Volleyball National Championship-2016 (Men) at Chamundi Vihar Stadium from December 16 to 18.