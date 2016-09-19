Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Saturday that a five-member technical committee comprising retired engineers and professors from engineering colleges would be set up to probe bad quality of construction of stadia in the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament at the District Indoor Stadium, here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that there were complaints of leakages in buildings and other substandard works at different stadiums across the State.

The committee would look into the amount of money spent on the construction and if there any misappropriation.

There were complaints of large sums of money being spent on construction of various works at some stadia. All these would be looked into by the Committee. “Our intention is to plug the leaks and see that government money does not go waste,” he said.

He said that the district indoor stadium in Udupi would be renovated.

The indoor court at the stadium would be air-conditioned at a cost of Rs. 98 lakh, while synthetic mats would be laid at the four courts in the stadium at a cost of Rs. 38 lakh.

This was one more step towards providing better facilities to the sportspersons here.

The government was giving priority to drawing up a sports policy. It wanted to take the opinions of all stakeholders before drawing up the policy.

Meetings would be held in Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi to collect the opinions of the stakeholders including sportspersons, coaches and other interested persons.

A meeting of the stakeholders of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts would be held at the Town Hall here on September 27.

The students who participated in sports activities got lesser time for studies.

This always worried the parents who were quiet bothered about the academic prospects of their children.

The new sports policy would try to address this issue also.

A mechanism had to be worked out to resolve this issue, Mr. Madhwaraj said.