“Despite the surgical strikes by India and criticism from across the globe, Pakistan has not learnt its lesson yet,” remarked M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi Airport on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge said that it was good that the NDA Government initiated surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The neighbouring country should, at least now, mend its ways, he said.

Stating that the Congress would not do politics on issues concerning the country's security, he said the party would support the government’s action against terror units. Previously, a similar strike was carried out on terror camps in 2010, he recalled.

Mahadayi

On the continued dispute over sharing of Mahadayi waters between Karnataka, Maharashtra andGoa, Mr. Kharge said the issue had been raised in the Lok Sabha on various occasions and he had also spoken to Defence Minister and former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar on the issue. “Hopefully, the issue will be resolved after the Goa assembly elections,” he said.

Clarifying that politics would not be brought into issues concerning land and water of the state, Mr. Kharge said all the political parties would be involved in the dialogue to resolve the long-pending Mahadayi issue. “Moreover, Chief Minister too has stated that a special legislature session would be convened in Belagavi over Mahadayi. Both Congress and BJP should together resolve the issue,” he said.

On the Cauvery issue, he congratulated the house for taking a good decision towards resolving the imbroglio.