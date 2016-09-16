Paintings by various artists from across the State that were on display at the Haveri Utsav Art Camp at Gotagodi in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district.

Eye-catching paintings by artists from across the State have lit up Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi, near Shiggaon in Haveri district.

These paintings have been done by 40 artists during the four-day ‘Haveri Utsav Art Camp’ organised jointly by the Karnataka Lalit Kala Akademi and Utsav Rock Garden. On Wednesday — the third day of the camp — most of the artists completed their paintings and kept on display.

The artists have covered a variety of topics such as current affairs, agriculture, environment, wildlife, folk art, farmer suicides, foeticide, aliens, patriotism, exploitation of women, etc.

Each artist was invited with the request to draw two paintings, all of which will be kept with the Lalit Kala Akademi after the conclusion of the camp.

The participants include freelancers, government and private employees, fine arts students and researchers.

Award

According to camp convenor A. Mahalingappa, a member of the akademi, a national-level art exhibition will be held at Bengaluru by the end of this year and 10 selected artists would get a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh each.