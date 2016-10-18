The last date for sending entriesis November 15

The Gulbarga Academy of Art, Culture and Literature has invited best works in painting, drawing, graphics, sculpture and photography for the fifth prize money All India Art Exhibition 2016. The last date for sending entries is November 15.

Secretary of the academy Chidanand S. Rule, in a release issued here on Monday, said that the prize-winning works would be exhibited in the Fifth All India Art Exhibition scheduled to be held here later.

Cash prize

The first prize for the best work would be Rs. 10,000 in cash, followed by Rs. 5000 in cash for the second prize, Rs. 3000 in cash each to the winners of the third prize.

Mr. Rule said that apart from this, Rs. 2,500 each as cash prize would be given to two winners of the fourth prize, and Rs. 1,000 each as cash prize would be given to five winners of the fifth prize.

As many as 10 works would be provided commendation merit certificates. Each entry should be submitted with a fee of Rs. 300 in demand draft in favour of the Gulbarga Academy of Art Culture and Literature.

Further details can be had from the academy secretary on Ph: 9095988414 or 9845343769.

