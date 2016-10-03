An exhibition of paintings would be organised by the Manipal School of Art in association with the Chitrakala Mandira at the Vibhuti Art Gallery near City Bus Stand here from October 3 to 7.

According to a press release issued here, paintings of students of Manipal School of Art would be displayed at the exhibition.

The artists whose paintings would be displayed are Gunasagari Rao, Dhairya Shah, Vimal, Vaibhav, Vignesh, Arpita P., Samaashrita Addoor, Akshata P. Acharya, Suyesh, Sunil Patil, Shashank, Prajna Acharya.

As many as 45 painting in different media would be on display at the exhibition.

K.P. Rao, software expert, will inaugurate the exhibition at the Vibhuti Art Gallery at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till Friday, according to the release.