The Accountant (English)

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Cast: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons

For a while, The Accountant trundles on with a heavy sense of purpose, as though burdened by its own awareness of what it seemingly believes to be brilliance. Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a disorder that’s revealed through quick flashbacks.

Meanwhile, Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is on the hunt for this mysterious accountant, who has also likely dispatched a mafia group with considerable ease; a deadly assassin is tying up loose ends; the CEO of a robotics company is looking to clean up his company’s finances.

This also has the desired effect of providing the film’s characters with history. The Treasury investigator has withheld a criminal background from her employer. The Treasury head, Ray King (J. K. Simmons), is burdened by a secret of his own.

Christian, when explaining his condition, says that while he has trouble socialising, he also has the uncommon gift of being able to unwaveringly focus on certain narrow tasks. At the end, I couldn’t but wonder if perhaps the scriptwriters could have done better with a man like Christian.

Christian’s itself is rather questionable characterisation. Must you take sides with a man, simply because he contends with a disorder? A man, who otherwise is a rather selfish accountant.The bigger issue concerns his invulnerability. He plants head shots at will, and is equally adept at close combat. “You can either be a victim or…” he tapers off. It’s almost funny how both his children end up violent misfits. In between all this, somehow, the writers manage to also pack in a rather unconvincing love angle between Chris and Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick).

As is only expected of a film that deals with a disorder, a narrator explains at the end that autism — which is what Chris supposedly suffers from — affects a sizeable percentage of the population, and tries to encourage sensitivity towards the condition. But considering that Affleck’s character almost romanticises it as a superpower, the narrator may well have not bothered.

SUDHIR SRINIVASAN