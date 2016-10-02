The inauguration of the Dasara atop the Chamundi Hills tends to be a tepid affair every year with hardly any public participation as they are averse to security hassles and preferential treatment to the ‘VIPs’. But this year’s event was different with a large gathering of the public visiting the temple. While the inauguration of the festivities is akin to any other stage function complete with speeches, perhaps it was the timing which made the difference.

Generally, Dasara inauguration is between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and the events would be over by 10.30 a.m. But this year, the inauguration was at 11.40 a.m. by when the steady stream of devotees to the hills had already begun adding to the crowd.