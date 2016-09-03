After getting Forest Department clearance, NHAI invites tenders to bring down trees along the Hassan-Maranahalli stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has taken up widening of NH-17 from Hassan to Bantwal Cross Road, will soon cut over 3,000 trees along the Hassan-Maranahalli stretch in the district. The authority has invited tenders for this.

NHAI has identified 3,070 trees of different varieties along the stretch, with an estimated value of Rs.1.4 crore.

The Forest Department has given clearance for their removal. M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu, “The trees can be cut only after taking permission from our department. We will auction them. As per the norms, the authority has to plant 10 saplings for every tree cut.” He said the Forest Department would provide NHAI the saplings.

The widening of the 170-km stretch is yet to start as the alignment of the Banavase-Ballupete bypass near Sakleshpur has not been finalised yet. Following objections from the public, NHAI has to work out alternative alignments.