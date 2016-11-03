The mobile mammography screening unit, ‘Ayana’, launched by the Narayana Multispeciality Hospital here has screened over 2,000 women from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan districts and over 200 were tested positive.

Among them, 14 patients were treated at the cancer unit of the hospital here. The mobile unit had travelled across Mysuru, Nanjangud, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, K.R. Nagar, Hassan, Bannur, Mandya, Maddur, and Channarayapatna and held camps, according to a release from the hospital.

Keeping in mind the rapid rise in cases of breast cancer, the mobile mammography screening unit was launched two years ago, the release said.

More than 260 breast cancer screening camps had been done in the State covering more than 10,000 people, most of them in rural or remote locations where access to such speciality screening was not available, the hospital said.

Vedhapriya, senior oncologist, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, said, “Breast cancer is a potentially curable disease when diagnosed early and has multiple options of treatment for cure. The condition of the individuals has significantly improved due to the advances in the treatment options.”