Residents of Bage village near Sakleshpur are a worried lot as more than 20 wild elephants have camped in an estate near the village.

The residents spotted the elephants on Sunday evening and called up the Forest Department officials. The villagers saw the elephants near two schools, one of which is a residential school. They are roughly one-and-a-half kilometres away from National Highway 75 that passes through the village.

“The herd has been moving around this place for the past one week. One of the elephants gave birth last week. Since then, the elephants have been cautious and are not responding to our efforts to send them back to the forests,” said Ramesh Babu, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Sakleshpur.

Dharesh, a resident of the village, told The Hindu , “People are scared as the herd is very close to human habitation. The animals can reach NH 75 by walking a kilometre. We are worried about the consequences if the elephants tread into the village during school hours.”

The Forest Department officials are camping in the village to ensure that the elephants do not reach the highway. “If they do, it would be difficult to handle the situation. We have to clamp prohibitory orders and stop vehicles, besides declaring a holiday for schools in the area. As of now, the elephants are in an estate,” said Mr. Ramesh Babu.

The villagers have been demanding a permanent solution to the elephant menace.

M.L. Nagaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told this correspondent, “I have written to the department seeking permission to capture one elephant, which recently killed a person in Alur taluk. I am waiting for the response. However, it is a difficult task to capture all and relocate them. Two years ago, we captured 22 elephants and relocated them. Now, an equal number has been added.”