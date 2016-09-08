Water is being released at the rate of 11,000 cusecs from the KRS, and at 5,000 cusecs from the Kabini reservoir, according to official sources. Sources said that Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu is at a distance of over 100 km from here and there were chances of farmers drawing water from the river using pump-sets. The government has decided to release water at 16,000 cusecs to make up for loss owing to evaporation and run-off.

