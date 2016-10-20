A good catch:Employees of the Mysuru City Corporation with the huge haul of plastic products that was seized outside Mannar’s Market in Mysuru on Wednesday.— PHOTOs: M.A. Sriram

In what is described as one of the biggest seizures of banned plastic here, the officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday conducted a raid outside Mannar’s Market, adjacent to Devaraja Market, and seized two trucks fully loaded with bags containing plastic products such as cups, bags, plates.

There is a blanket ban on the use, sale and manufacture of plastic bags and other plastic products since March this year. Despite conducting raids and seizing banned plastic products here, clandestine manufacture and sale continue. Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials led by MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj rushed to the market and seized two trucks with the consignment of plastic products for delivery among bulk and retail traders here.

“We seized the goods and the trucks which are now parked on the premises of the corporation. Though we have got the details of the supplier, we are searching for details about the traders who had booked the consignment. We are planning to book a criminal case in this regard,” Dr. Nagaraj told The Hindu. Dr. Nagaraj said over 1,000 kg of plastic products estimated to cost Rs. 10 lakh were seized during the raid. “The retail value of the plastic products will be more than Rs. 25 lakh,” he added.

Dr. Nagaraj said the urban body had noticed rampant sale and use of plastic bags and other products despite the ban during the recent Dasara festivities.

“We could not take action as we were busy with the arrangements for the festivities ... however, awareness drives were conducted at the Dasara Food Mela and at other places,” he said. Dr. Nagaraj said a decision on filing the criminal case will be taken once Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and Commissioner G. Jagadish return to Mysuru from Bengaluru.

Until March this year, use of plastic bags thinner than 40 microns was banned. But as per the new rule, there is a total ban on plastic carry bags irrespective of their thickness. All urban local bodies and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board have been directed by the State government to strictly enforce the ban.

Shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers, retailers, traders and hawkers have been told not to use carry bags, banners, buntings, flexes, flags, plates, and spoons and cups made from plastic. Plastic sheets used on dining tables and thermocol products too have been banned.