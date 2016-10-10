With the inflow from Telangana increasing, discharge from the Karanja reservoir has gone up. It is at the rate of around 9,000 cusecs now.

Any reduction in the release will cause floods in villages along the backwaters, Irrigation Department officials say.

The highest outflow on Sunday afternoon was at the rate of around 9,000 cusecs, Irrigation Department engineers said. “The inflow is at the rate of over 10,000 cusecs. It is mostly from catchment areas in Telangana and adjoining villages in Bidar taluk. It also includes run off from streams. We don’t think it is the outflow from the Kottur barrage in Telangna as officials from that State have not alerted us about any release,” an engineer said.

Revenue and Irrigation officials have issued a cautionary note to villages on the banks of the Karanja and Naranja ‘nala’ in which the waters are likely to cause floods. “We have no reports of any floods or loss of life of death of cattle in the downstream villages,” the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said that police officers were also campaigning among farmers, asking them not to go to river beds or take their cattle near rivers or connected streams that were likely to cause floods.

The Karanja is a tributary of the Godavari and is among the 23 rivers in the Godavari basin. It gets it name from innumerable ‘honge’ or ‘karanji’ (Pongemia Pinnata) trees on its bank. It travels for around 120 km before merging into the Manjra near Sangam on the Karnataka-Telangana border.

The Karanja irrigation project, sanctioned in 1969, has a total capacity to impound 7.6 tmcft of water. It is aimed at irrigating around 30,000 hectares of water through its left bank, right bank and lift irrigation schemes. Its water is also used for drinking, after purification, for the cities of Bidar and Bhalki. There are plans to supply drinking water from the project to around 19 villages in Humnabad taluk.