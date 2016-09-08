The outflow from the Hemavati reservoir at Gorur has increased since Tuesday night. The total outflow, which was at the rate of 4,880 cusecs on Tuesday morning, stood at 9,280 cusecs on Wednesday morning.

Of the total outflow, water at the rate of 4,900 cusecs was released.

According to sources in the Hemavati Dam Division of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), releasing water as per the directions of the State government began around 9.30 p.m.

As soon as the release began, leaders of various political parties called up officers in the Dam Division and voiced their anger.

The reservoir which enjoys a total capacity of 37 tmcft, on Wednesday had registered only 16.264 tmcft of gross storage. Of this, live storage was only 11.892 tmcft. The farmers in over 1.6 lakh ha of Hassan district are depending on the reservoir for water. Besides that, residents of Hassan and Arkalgud towns and many villages depend on the reservoir for drinking water.

Worry about future

Of the total outflow at the rate of 9,280 cusecs, as much as 4,380 cusecs was released to the canals, while the rest was sent to the river. Now, the worry is that if the same amount of water is released from the reservoir for the next 10 days, residents of the district will not get sufficient water for either farming or drinking purposes.

As on Wednesday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,893.93 feet against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. However, the inflow in the last 24 hours was only at the rate of 1,191 cusecs, while on this day last year it was 3,702 cusecs.