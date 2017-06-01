Outcry by students to postpone exams

more-in

With the results of all exams conducted by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) delayed, the outcry to postpone the next set of exams that begin on June 6 is growing louder.

Students and teachers said the results of the seventh semester exams held in December came only in May. “The re-evaluation results are yet to come,” said a student, adding that their placements were also in jeopardy now.

An online petition with over 11,000 signatures, demanding the postponement of eighth semester exams, has begun. “VTU has not yet announced the re-evaluation results of 7th semester and has asked us to apply for back papers and simultaneously wait for re-evaluation. The crash-course students will finish their 7th sem exam on June 3, and will have only two days to prepare for the 8th semester exams,” the petition said.

The students of VTU had written ‘odd’ semester exams in December 2016 and got the results in May 2017. “It has taken almost six months to get our records. Now we have ‘even’ semester exams in June. This is an injustice to the lakhs of students studying under VTU. We don’t have time to prepare for exams,” said another student.

The lackadaisical attitude of the university is affecting the study schedule of lakhs of students. Besides academics, the career of thousands of final year students are also at stake.