A day after Raichur Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil was transferred, several organisations staged demonstrations here on Friday demanding cancellation of the order.

Activists associated with Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkootta, a conglomerate of organisations, burnt tyres at Ambedkar Circle and outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner to register their disagreement with government’s decision.

“Deputy Commissioner Senthil is an efficient officer and Raichur needs his services. He needs some more time to finish the development works he has initiated here,” said J.B. Raju, one of the protesters. He recalled the officer’s quick response to issues and grievances concerning the poor and the marginalised sections of society.

M.R. Bheri, another Dalit leader, said the officer’s transfer was a great loss to the landless peasantry and working masses of the rural areas.

“Mr. Senthil always put issues of landless peasantry and working people as the top priority. He was keen on helping landless agricultural labourers own a piece of cultivable land. He has made many plans to provide shelters/plots to the urban homeless. We demand that the government allow the officer to continue working in the district for at least another couple of years,” he said.

Ashok Kumar Jain, a leader of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who staged a protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner with his followers, said that Mr. Senthil’s transfer ahead of the 82nd Kannada Sahithya Sammelana would have an adverse impact on the literary festival, scheduled to be held in Raichur in the first week of December.