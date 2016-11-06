‘Why did they not object to it when the decision was taken last year?’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s opposition to the Tipu Jayanti celebrations is a political gimmick and an attempt to spoil communal harmony, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged.

Speaking to presspersons after inaugurating the Shamanur Shivashankarappa Ranga Mandir at Sanehalli Mutt at Hosadurga taluk here on Saturday, he said that the BJP was trying to gain the sympathy of a community in view of the 2018 Assembly elections.

Sympathy

“When the State government took a decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti last year, the BJP and other organisations did not raise their voice against it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. If the BJP had objections against the celebrations, it would have started the protest last year. As elections were approaching, the BJP was trying to misguide the people and trying to gain the sympathy of some communities to win more seats.

“The people are aware of these tactics of BJP leaders and will teach them a befitting lesson in the elections,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Baig’s role

Commenting on the allegations of Shobha Karandlaje, MP, against Minister for Information, Infrastructure and Urban Development Roshan Baig, he said that BJP leaders had started issuing false statements in view of the Assembly elections. “Being an MP, Ms. Karandlaje should speak responsibly. If she has any proof against Mr. Baig, she should disclose them,” he added.

As more than 139 taluks in the State were in the grip of drought, the government had submitted a memorandum to the the Central team seeking suitable compensation.

The issue would be taken after the team submitted its report to the Union government.