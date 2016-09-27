Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for inducting K.J. George into the State Cabinet when he is yet to be given a clean chit by the court.

He alleged that the government put pressure on the CID to clear the name of the minister who was facing allegation of driving Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy to suicide.

What was the hurry to make Mr. George a minister? When the CID officers are sitting on sensational cases like the murder of M.M. Kalburgi and Mallikarjun Bande, why were they forced to expedite this case?,” he asked, during his visit to Janawada near Bidar to inspect the flood-hit areas on Tuesday.

Mr. Shettar said the magistrate 's court had not absolved the minister. Mr. Shettar alleged that Mr. George was being brought into the Cabinet as he was close to the CM. This is nothing, but an attempt to close the case, he said.

On the issue of crop loss faced by farmers in flood-hit areas, he sought quick relief from government.

The State government should focus on fighting the Cauvery issue. He said the Congress-led government had failed in fighting the case in the Court. To mask their failures, Congress leaders are pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On CM’s aerial survey of flood-hit area, Mr. Shettar said Mr. Siddaramaiah should have gone by road and met farmers.