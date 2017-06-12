Opposition kicks up a storm over caste census

more-in

The delay in release of the findings of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, otherwise known as caste census, echoed in the Legislative Council on Monday, with the BJP and the JD(S) attacking the Congress government for not sticking to the deadline.

They asked whether the government, which had promised to release the report in May, was under pressure from any quarter. When the Opposition refused to accept the explanation offered by Minister for Social Welfare Anjaneya, Health Minister Ramesh Kumar assured the House of getting a reply from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Mr. Kumar, however, clarified that “there is no pressure on the government for releasing the report”.

In response to a query from Tara Anuradha of the BJP during question hour, Mr. Anjaneya said, “The compilation of statistics has been completed and the report preparation is in the final stage. Complete information pertaining to caste and sub-caste will be available after the commission submits the report to the government.”

Not satisfied with the reply, Leader of the Opposition K.S. Eshwarappa questioned the delay given the fact that Mr. Siddaramaiah had first set January as the deadline before extending it till May. He added that H. Kantharaju, chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, had said the report was ready and would be released as and when the government said so.