The Deccan Ophthalmic Association, which represents nine districts of north Karnataka and seven of Maharashtra, will organise a two-day conference on J.N. Medical College premises in the city from Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, around 400 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which is being organised for faculty and students of ophthalmology, ophthalmologists, and the society at large. The knowledge explosion, the latest developments and new understandings in diagnosis and management make it essential for all ophthalmologists to periodically update themselves, and the conference is a step towards this, the organisers said.

Vikas Mahatma, Rajya Sabha member and director of Mahatma Eye Hospital and Eye Nank, Nagpur, will inaugurate the conference at 12 noon on Saturday. Santosh Honavar, director, Centre for Sight, Hyderabad, will deliver the ‘Dr. M. M. Joshi Oration’ lecture.