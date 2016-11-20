Kottur Srinivas, district president of raitha sangha, speakingat an open debate on facing drought in Hassan on Saturday. Progressive thinkers and farmers participated in the programme.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

Progressive thinkers and environmentalists of Hassan have appealed to the public to face the drought situation by following a lifestyle that calls for minimum dependence on water and other natural resources. While a few suggested simpler living as one of the ways to counter drought, others felt the State machinery had greater role to play in tackling drought than the public.

These opinions were heard at an open debate organised by Hassan district unit of the All-India Kissan Sabha at Samskruta Bhavan on Saturday. Kottur Srinivas, district president of Rajya Raitha Sangha, said drought was natural phenomenon and people should be prepared to face it. The severity of drought is related to people’s way of living, he held.

“How many of us have constructed environment-friendly houses?” he asked, adding that there were alternative methods to build houses without using wood. There was a need for awareness on the minimal use of water to counter the drought situation, he said.

‘Encourage afforestation’

Tirupatihalli Shivashankar, an intellectual, opined that the government should encourage afforestation activities. “Hundreds of people have been benefited by various schemes of the government. The government should insist that those benefited should plant at least 500 saplings, in the interest of future generation,” he said.

Mr. Shivashankar, who has been propagating rainwater harvesting, said, “We are the ones who have created drought and now, we have to face the consequences. It is possible to face the situation, provided we change our lifestyle and be more in tune with nature.”

Drip irrigation

B.A. Jagannath, a former member of the Coffee Board and a coffee planter, said, even in parts of Sakleshpur, Malenadu region, the drought was severe. “I am worried about making arrangements for drinking water in the coming summer. I have never faced a situation like this in my region in all these years,” he said.

Coffee planters were going in for drip irrigation to reduce water consumption in farms, Mr. Jagannath added.

Simpler methods

Progressive farmer Ravishankar said he had adopted the farming methods that his forefathers taught him and had not borrowed money from either a bank or a private individual in the last 25 years. “I have been successful in my farming as I have remained simple. I don’t send my children to private schools, nor use tractors or any machinery for farming. I have been satisfied with my agriculture income in the field,” he said.

R.P. Venkateshmurthy, the senior journalist who presided over the meeting, opined that going back to Gandhian model of rural development was the best way to tackle drought.

“We could have achieved independence in terms of cloth production had we followed Gandhi at the village level. Unfortunately, Gandhi’s followers, who came to power, forgot all about him,” he lamented.