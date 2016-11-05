Govt. has fixed Rs. 624 a quintal on Fair Average Quality basis

Onion farmers in the district have reason to cheer with the district administration opening an onion procurement centre at the APMC yard on Friday.

Though no business was registered on the first day as the farmers were yet to get certification for selling onions at the centre, officials believe that full-fledged procurement will start from Saturday. “As per the government order, we have opened the centre here and it will remain open till end of this month. During this time, we will procure as many onions as possible,” said M.D. Chabanur, Assistant Director of the Agriculture Marketing Department.

He told The Hindu that the government has fixed Rs. 624 per quintal for onion purchased on Fair Average Quality basis. “As per FAQ, the quality of onion will be judged based on the size, which should not be less than 30 mm in diameter. If the onion meets these criteria and is in good condition, then it will be purchased, provided the farmers get certification of quality from the Department of Horticulture. Farmers should also bring the title deeds of their farm and bank account numbers with IFSC code for the money to be deposited into their accounts,” he said.

Mr. Chabanur said the government has opened such centres in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, Belagavi, Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru. In Vijayapura, only one centre has been opened, but depending on the need more may be opened, he added.

He said as of now, APMC has not decided how to dispose of the onion after procuring it. However, the government will be holding a meeting with big agents of the State to buy them.

He said that according to the Horticulture Department, onion was cultivated on around 3,300 hectares in the district during the kharif season. “In 2011, the district had procured around 288 quintals of onion, and this year it will be at least double of that,” he said.

For more details, farmers should call 08352-250691.