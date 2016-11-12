National » Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru, November 12, 2016
Updated: November 12, 2016 12:32 IST

Onion grower duped with fake Rs. 2,000 note

The original (left) and the photocopy.
Within days of introduction of the new Rs. 2,000 currency note, a farmer in Chikkamagaluru was cheated by an unknown person with a photocopy of the note on Saturday morning.

Ashok, an onion grower, had brought onion bags to the APMC market in the town. An unknown person who purchased onion from him, handed him a Rs. 2,000 note and said it was a new note and valid. However, when Ashok showed it to some of his friends, they found the note was only a photocopy of the original currency note.

Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai told The Hindu, “It was a photocopy of the original note. It is poorly photocopied, anybody can notice it easily. The person was given the copy by an unknown person in APMC market".

Chikkamagaluru police collected details from the farmer and reached the APMC. “We are booking a case of cheating as per Sec. 420 of IPC in Chikkamagaluru Town station,” the SP added.

Onion grower duped with fake Rs. 2,000 note

