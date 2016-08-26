Aditya, son of Amrut Birje and a 6th Standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-II in the city, has been selected for the national level games and sports competitions for Under -14 years swimming category of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to be held next month.

Aditya was selected after he won four gold medals in the regional level competitions held recently in Bengaluru. He won gold medals in relay, 200 M butterfly stroke, 100 M butterfly stroke and 200 M individual medley and won the Individual Championship title as well. The national level competitions are scheduled to be held from Sept.26 to 30.

Two skaters, Tushar Prabhu and Maneet Patil, who are also from the KV-II and studying in 7th and 8th Standards respectively, have been selected for national level meet to be held at Hyderabad during October.

Both Tushar and Maneet, who are promising skaters of the Belgaum Roller Skating Academy, participated in various competitions and won two gold and four silver medals at the regional level meet held at Bengaluru. Tushar, who competed in Under-14 years category won a gold medal in Inline 300 M Rink Race and a silver medal each in Inline 500 M and Inline 1000 M Rink Races. Maneet won a gold medal in Inline 300 M Rink Race, a silver medal each in 1000 M Rink Race and 3000 M Road Race, according to Academy chief coach Suryakant Hindalgekar here on Friday.