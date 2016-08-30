One more patient with symptoms suspected to be of dengue fever has been admitted to Government General Hospital on Monday. The five patients already undergoing treatment for suspected dengue in Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital have started to show positive signs of recovery.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sajjanshetty told The Hindu that a 60-year old woman, Lalithamma Saibanna from Devanur village in Sedam taluk, has been admitted to Government General Hospital in Kalaburagi.

Initial blood tests of the victim indicated that the patient was suffering from dengue. Her blood samples have been sent to Bengaluru for confirmation.

Dr. Sajjanshetty said that a separate dengue ward has been set up in the hospital to provide treatment to patients and also to prevent the spread of the fever to other patients.

Kalaburagi City Corporation authorities have been requested to take up the work of cleaning of clogged drains and clearing all the water logged on the sides of the roads, to prevent the multiplication of the mosquitoes. They have also been urged to take up fogging operations in thickly populated areas and slums.

Dr. Sajjanshetty said that officials from the corporation have also been sent to all private nursing homes, hospitals and diagnostic centres to collect details of the total number of patients admitted with the symptoms of dengue.

He said a mass awareness campaign has also been taken up in all the villages in the district, beginning Monday, to keep the environment clean and clear water-logging.

ASHA workers have been asked to report the suspected cases of dengue to the authorities and also help them get admitted in government hospitals for timely treatment.